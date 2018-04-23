CNN Corners Kellyanne Conway – She Freaks [Video] — Nigeria Today

CNN Corners Kellyanne Conway – She Freaks [Video]

Kellyanne Conway is a terrible human being, because you can’t keep such close proximity to vermin like Trump and expect people to cut you any slack.

Funnily enough, though, Kellyanne’s latest on-air meltdown came after she was questioned about her own husband’s social media activity, rather than that of America’s Tweeter-in-Chief.

George Conway has been rather critical of the Donald on his personal Twitter account, although he has since deleted some of his sharper critiques, and that was something that CNN’s Dana Bash wanted to probe.

It was clearly a probe that touched a nerve, and Kellyanne went straight into attack mode.

From the 9:50 mark below, things become very heated:

Awesome that she started her response with a Hillary Clinton dig, because that’s somehow apt, and funny that Conway is suddenly the biggest snowflake around.

Kellyanne, you work for a man who spends most of his mornings in a bathroom insulting people. Stick to Fox News, they’re more your vibe.

Her husband, by the way, shows no sign of hiding his disdain for Trump:

