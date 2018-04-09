 Coach Biffo admits Rivers United gave Katsina United toughest test at home - TODAY.NG — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Sports


Coach Biffo admits Rivers United gave Katsina United toughest test at home
Coach Abdullahi Biffo has admitted Rivers United have so far given Katsina United their toughest test at home. Katsina United needed a late headed goal by Martins Usule to win 2-1 and give them all three points at the expense of the Port Harcourt team

