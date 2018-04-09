Coach Biffo admits Rivers United gave Katsina United toughest test at home - TODAY.NG — Nigeria Today

Coach Biffo admits Rivers United gave Katsina United toughest test at home – TODAY.NG
|
TODAY.NG
|
Coach Biffo admits Rivers United gave Katsina United toughest test at home
TODAY.NG
Coach Abdullahi Biffo has admitted Rivers United have so far given Katsina United their toughest test at home. Katsina United needed a late headed goal by Martins Usule to win 2-1 and give them all three points at the expense of the Port Harcourt team …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!