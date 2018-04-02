Cristiano Ronaldo spends Easter with girlfriend Rodriguez - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Cristiano Ronaldo spends Easter with girlfriend Rodriguez – Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Cristiano Ronaldo spends Easter with girlfriend Rodriguez
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo took out a little time to unwind with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Easter Day before their crunch Champions League clash against Juventus. Ronaldo and his teammates will face Juventus in the quarter-final …
