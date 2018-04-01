 Coaches knock Dalung over postponed National Sports Festival - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Coaches knock Dalung over postponed National Sports Festival – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Coaches knock Dalung over postponed National Sports Festival
Vanguard
Concerned about the dearth of sporting talents in the country, Nigerian coaches have taken a swipe at the Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung for failing to organise the National Sports Festival. Sports federations' presidents return to classroom. Dalung

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.