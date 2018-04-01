Coaches knock Dalung over postponed National Sports Festival - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Coaches knock Dalung over postponed National Sports Festival – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Coaches knock Dalung over postponed National Sports Festival
Concerned about the dearth of sporting talents in the country, Nigerian coaches have taken a swipe at the Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung for failing to organise the National Sports Festival. Sports federations' presidents return to classroom. Dalung …
