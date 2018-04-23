Coalition For Nigeria: Soyinka Shades Obasanjo At Gani Fawehinmi’s 80th Birthday — Nigeria Today

Coalition For Nigeria: Soyinka Shades Obasanjo At Gani Fawehinmi’s 80th Birthday

The 80th posthumous birthday of revered human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi was the avenue for Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka to shade former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his Coalition for Nigeria Movement. Speaking on Sunday in Alausa, Ikeja at a public lecture themed: “Democracy for the masses through proper and effective governance” to commemorate […]

The post Coalition For Nigeria: Soyinka Shades Obasanjo At Gani Fawehinmi’s 80th Birthday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

