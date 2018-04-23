Coalition movement enemy of democracy – Soyinka warns Nigerians — Nigeria Today

Coalition movement enemy of democracy – Soyinka warns Nigerians

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has warned Nigerians against coalition formed by politicians in a bid to rescue Nigeria. Soyinka speaking at the 80th Posthumous Birthday celebration of late activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, in Ikeja, Lagos, said democracy was under threat, pointing out that members of the newly formed coalition are enemies of democracy. The […]

Coalition movement enemy of democracy – Soyinka warns Nigerians

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

