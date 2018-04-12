Coca-Cola's IPL advertising budget may go up to Rs 100 crore - Economic Times — Nigeria Today

Coca-Cola’s IPL advertising budget may go up to Rs 100 crore – Economic Times
|
Economic Times
|
Coca-Cola's IPL advertising budget may go up to Rs 100 crore
Economic Times
NEW DELHI: This summer, Coca-Cola wants India to share a Coke, and is spending big money on the world's richest cricket league to reach out to the consumer. Coca-Cola's advertising budget for the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could …
Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1938 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)
BlueChilli partners with Coca-Cola
Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!