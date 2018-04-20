“Cocaine Babe” Is One Of The Worst Drug Smugglers Ever — Nigeria Today

“Cocaine Babe” Is One Of The Worst Drug Smugglers Ever

You know, sometimes you just need to sit back and think about what you have got yourself into, especially when the situation is a little too good to be true.

Remember the two chicks who infamously shared their two-month voyage aboard the Sea Princess on Instagram? Well, one of them, 24-year-old Melina Roberge, was in court on Wednesday.

During the hearing she explained how she came to be in possession of the 35 kilograms of cocaine that authorities found in her bag when she tried to enter Australia through the Sydney harbour.

Over to NY Post:

In June 2016, [Roberge] said, “my sugar daddy contacted me,” and she became a last-minute replacement on the MS Sea Princess. Roberge and [Isabelle] Lagace were flown first-class to the UK to join the cruise ship and act as the glamorous foil for the real business of the drug importation. The two were given first-class cruise tickets worth $20,000 and 4,000 euros ($4,900) spending money. Roberge was told she would be acting as a decoy and was encouraged “to take pictures of myself in exotic locations and post them on Instagram to receive ‘likes.’ ”

However, things got a little weird when they hit Peru:

It was in Peru that Roberge said she believed, due to multiple trips ashore by four men on the cruise involved in the drug deal, that the cocaine was brought on board.

Question everything, girl.

Although authorities have yet to reveal how or when they knew Roberge, 24, Lagace, 30, and 63-year-old André Tamine were altogether carrying 95 kilos of cocaine, they did announce that the trio were involved in Australia’s biggest-ever seizure of drugs coming through a passenger boat or airport, reports Rolling Stone.

On Wednesday, when handing down Roberge’s sentence, New South Wales District Court Judge Kate Traill had no time for the Canadian, attacking one of Roberge’s motivations for taking the drug cruise:

“It is a very sad indictment on her relative age group in society to seem to get self-worth relative to posts on Instagram,” Traill said while addressing a sometimes tearful Roberge. “It is sad they seek to attain such a vacuous existence where how many likes they receive are their currency. “She was seduced by lifestyle and the opportunity to post glamorous Instagram photos from around the world. “This highlights the negative influence of social media on young women.”

Traill acknowledged that Roberge’s other motivation for the drug run was financial, as Roberge stood to earn a possible $100 000 (R1.2 million) from the $21 million (R251 million) cocaine plot.

Casual.

However, the judge then revealed that Roberge had been sexually involved with the “sugar daddy” who recruited her:

“He charmed her and spoiled her and became intimately involved with her,” Traill said. The sugar daddy enticed her to work as an escort and she slept with men he introduced her to in nightclubs. During sentencing submissions last month, Roberge revealed her “sugar daddy” had recruited her and Lagace after she earned 10,000 euros ($12,400) working as an escort in Morocco. News.com.au revealed exclusively that Roberge was pimped by “my sugar daddy” with strange men at nightclubs prior to taking the fateful drug cruise. Court documents released after sentencing submissions showed the then-22-year-old was given gifts and money and “if I was interested,” she would sleep with the men.

All the while Roberge wept silently – most likely because her accomplice was given a shorter maximum sentence. Lagace was sentenced to a “maximum seven-and-a-half, minimum four-and-a-half years in prison after making an early guilty plea”.

Tamine [below] will be sentenced at a later date.

And that, my friends, is how you don’t smuggle cocaine:

[source: washingtonpost&rollingstone]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

