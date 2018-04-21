 COCOBOD to cut down diseased cocoa tress - Graphic Online — Nigeria Today
COCOBOD to cut down diseased cocoa tress – Graphic Online

Posted on Apr 21, 2018


Graphic Online

COCOBOD to cut down diseased cocoa tress
Graphic Online
The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) will begin a nationwide exercise to cut down millions of cocoa trees affected by the black pod and witches' broom diseases. The exercise is also in line with the policy of the government to increase cocoa yields and
21st April, 2018Ghana Broadcasting Corporation
