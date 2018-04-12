College trembles over provost, workers’ face-off — Nigeria Today

College trembles over provost, workers’ face-off

The ambition of the Acting Provost of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Dr. Dan Anyanwu, to join the race for the job is causing disaffection among workers.

Before now, the workers acted under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising the College of Education Academic Staff Union, COEASU; Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education of Nigeria, SSUCOEN; and the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU to fight for their cause.

However, Anyanwu’s decision has divided the JAC into two camps with the one led by Dr Benjamin Nwokedi, asking Anyanwu to step down.

The Nwokedi camp has been on strike for two weeks to agitate for its demand, despite a letter reportedly from the Education Minister Malam Adamu Adamu, stating the procedure for a substantive provost’s appointment.

The faction disrupted the ongoing examination in the college to force out the Anyanwu, threatening to ground academic and other activities until its demand is met.

The Ministry had, in a February 9 letter with Reference number SAF.36/5.465/VII/21, signed by the Director of Tertiary Education, J. S. Ojo, stated that Anyanwu’s ambition was in order.

The letter reads in part: “Neither the Act establishing Federal Colleges of Education nor the conditions of service for Colleges of Education exclude an Acting Provost or any interested and qualified candidate from aspiring for the office of the Provost.”

The Minister’s directive only excluded the Acting Provost from “attending any meeting of the Governing Council/Joint Selection Board where a decision on the appointment of a substantive Provost is being taken”.

The Nwokedi-led JAC played an active role in the removal of the immediate past Provost, Dr Blessing Ijioma, over allegations of over age and tenure expiration.

The Nation gathered that the group is allegedly agitating for a region in the state to produce the next provost, having not produced one since the institution’s establishment.

Condemning the group, the college management, in a statement, noted: “The college is in the middle of her first semester examinations and as such, any call for strike is a calculated attempt to disrupt the academic calendar and punish the students for selfish reasons.”

It added: “Moreover, a union must only go on strike for reasons affecting the welfare of staff and not for reasons obviously not within the purview of the group or persons under the mask of the unions.”

Also, COEASU Assistant Secretary Dr Johnson Ofoegbu dismissed the demand as illegal and self-serving, urging the JAC to concentrate on “staff welfare and not the politics of who becomes the Provost of the college”.

Ofoegbu in a statement said: “As one of the principal members of the union and having followed the recent happenings in our college, we have told Dr. Nwokedi (factional JAC Chairman) severally that there is no public service rules that say that an Acting Provost should step down because he applied to become substantive Provost. Neither did the National Commission for Colleges of Education stipulate that an Acting Provost vacates office because he or she applied to become substantive provost.

“The letter of appointment given to the Acting Provost and which was read to all staff at the college pavilion last year after the removal of Dr Ijioma, the former Provost, reads that the Acting Provost should act until the substantive provost is appointed. The letter didn’t say anything about the duration of the acting capacity. I don’t know where Nwokedi got the letter of six months’ acting capacity he was quoting. He has parochial and tribal interest and he is using COEASU and other unions to pursue that”.

However, Nwokedi denied the allegations. He said his faction’s intervention was necessitated by complaints that the process could be compromised with the entry of Anyanwu.

According to him, it has been the tradition in the college that Acting Provosts aspiring to become the substantive Provost must step down and hand over to the most senior lecturer to allow for a level-playing ground for all aspirants, adding: “This practice is peculiar to us in Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education because what is good for us may not be good for others.”

On the Minister’s directive, he explained: “We are aware of a letter purportedly written by the Minister of Education, but we are yet to authenticate it.”

Efforts by The Nation to get Anyanwu to speak on the matter were futile.

However, this reporter gathered that the management was planning to implement the “no-work-no-pay” policy.

The decision of the management is contained in a letter to the state’s Director in the Ministry of Labour, in which it accused Nwokedi’s group of inciting the workers against the management for ‘selfish reasons and delving into matters that are not within the roles of unions.’

On Tuesday, when The Nation visited the college, examination was ongoing. However, this reporter observed that many offices were locked and very few workers were at their desk.

