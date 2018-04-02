Collingwood's Darcy Moore to miss up to a month with hamstring injury, Kayle Kirby out of hospital - Herald Sun — Nigeria Today

Collingwood’s Darcy Moore to miss up to a month with hamstring injury, Kayle Kirby out of hospital – Herald Sun
Herald Sun
Collingwood's Darcy Moore to miss up to a month with hamstring injury, Kayle Kirby out of hospital
Pies footy boss Geoff Walsh says Moore's hamstring injury will keep him out for 21-28 days after he entered Round 1 with a limited pre-season. He will be sidelined along with Kayle Kirby (irregular heartbeat) and Tim Broomhead, out for 12 months with a …
Kirby discharged from hospital but Moore to miss a month
Moore pain for Pies, Kirby out of hospital
Moore To Miss "3-4 Weeks"
