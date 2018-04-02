 Colloquium rekindles hope for new beginning - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Colloquium rekindles hope for new beginning – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Colloquium rekindles hope for new beginning
The Nation Newspaper
The 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium evoked memories of the coalition that kicked out the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. This year's gathering of friends and associates of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as well as other Nigerians from all walks
Looters' list: Buhari, Tinubu, others in APC also corrupt – NAC Chairman, AgoroDaily Post Nigeria

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.