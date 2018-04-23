Colombian Drug Lord Extradited To The U.S — Nigeria Today

Colombian Drug Lord Extradited To The U.S

Daniel Rendon Herrera, also known as “Don Mario,” a Colombian drug lord on Monday was extradited to the United States, it’s believed he headed one of the country’s largest drug cartels. Don Mario, a former right-wing paramilitary leader was handed over to agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and “is en route to […]

