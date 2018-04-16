 Comedian Akpororo And Wife Welcome A Set Of Twins — Nigeria Today
Comedian Akpororo And Wife Welcome A Set Of Twins

Apr 16, 2018 in Entertainment

Popular Nigerian comedian, Akpororo’s wife welcomes a set of twins a boy & a girl few minutes ago in US.


The comedian who is currently holding a show “Akpororo Vs Akpororo” in Sapele, shared a video on Instagram.

