Comedian Akpororo and wife welcome set of twins - Nigeria Today — Nigeria Today

Comedian Akpororo and wife welcome set of twins – Nigeria Today
|
Comedian Akpororo and wife welcome set of twins
Nigeria Today
Ace stand-up comedian Jephthah Bowoto, a.ka. Akpororo, has announced that his wife, Josephine had given birth to a set of twins. The elated artiste shared a video on his Instagram, posting a video of himself celebrating with friends and captioned the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!