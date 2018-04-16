Comedian, Akpororo in jubilation mood as wife gives birth to twins in U.S (Video) — Nigeria Today

Comedian, Akpororo in jubilation mood as wife gives birth to twins in U.S (Video)

Ace Nigerian comedian, Akpororo who tied the nuptial knots with his beautiful wife, Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi in 2015, is now a proud father of twins.

The twins were reportedly born in the United States. He wrote;

I done born oo #roronation#roroteam #roronation #roroteam help me thank God oooo

Here’s a video of the excited father jubilating with friends and well-wishers.

Akpororo and his wife welcomed their first child on August 30, 2016. Sharing the news of his baby girl on his Instagram account, he appreciated his wife.

“You are welcome to my world the princess of RORO KINGDOM, thank you for bringing JOY to our world. Now u can call me papa somebody, @jose_bowoto you are the best woman in the world, I love you like kilode” he wrote.

Akpororo has always expressed how his occupy a large space in his heart before now. In an interview with City People, he disclosed how he met his wife and the major attraction;

“I feel great I married my queen. Josephine has all the qualities I want in a woman so, I don’t need to waste time.

On the major attraction, Akpororo said “I’ve always told myself that I will never marry an entertainer because I know what the industry is. Josephine is a beautiful and very intelligent lady. Her intelligence attracted me first. I also saw the wife material in her, she is much focused and she inspires me a lot.”

Akpororo further opened up on when he started dating his wife, how he proposed and why he got married to her, saying you can’t be going to Mile 2 and you are making friends with somebody going to Badagry, you will just miss your way.

“Our courtship was not too long. I met Josephine three years ago, we started dating this year and I proposed to her August 2nd in my Church’s Ultimate Power Ministry at Okoko and on August 9th in a football pitch. I met Josephine last year but we became so close this year that we started dating. What really led me to her is that I discovered that she has great plans of her own aside dancing in the Xplicit Group.

“Whenever I listen to her, I discover that her plans correspond with what I’m also planning. Most of the girls in Xplicit Dance Group have their own plans apart from dancing stuff. So, I said to myself, why wasting time with the woman whose plans correspond with mine. If her plan is going straight to my own plan and both of us are moving towards the same direction, why not marry her,” He said.

The post Comedian, Akpororo in jubilation mood as wife gives birth to twins in U.S (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

