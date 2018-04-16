Comedian Akpororo In Jubilation Mood As Wife Gives Birth To Twins In US (Watch Video) - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Comedian Akpororo In Jubilation Mood As Wife Gives Birth To Twins In US (Watch Video) – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
Comedian Akpororo In Jubilation Mood As Wife Gives Birth To Twins In US (Watch Video)
Information Nigeria
Ace Nigerian comedian, Akpororo who tied the nuptial knots with his beautiful wife, Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi in 2015, is now a proud father of twins. The twins were reportedly born in the United States. He wrote;. I done born oo #roronation …
