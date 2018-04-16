Comedian Akpororo welcomes twins with wife — Nigeria Today

Comedian Akpororo welcomes twins with wife

These are joyous times for comedian, Akpororo as he welcomes a set of twins with his wife in the United States of America.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Sunday, April 15, 2018, where he posted a video of himself celebrating with friends and family members as he received the news of the birth of the babies.

In his usual funny manner, he went on to caption the video with a hilarious quote, ”I done born oo #roronation #roroteam #roronation #roroteam help me thank God oooo.”

Congratulations to Akpororo and his wife as they celebrate the arrival of their new bundles of joy. Akpororo has joined the list of celebrities who have welcome twins in the last one year.

