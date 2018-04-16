 Comedian Akpororo welcomes twins with wife — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Comedian Akpororo welcomes twins with wife

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

These are joyous times for comedian, Akpororo as he welcomes a set of twins with his wife in the United States of America.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Sunday, April 15, 2018, where he posted a video of himself celebrating with friends and family members as he received the news of the birth of the babies.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

In his usual funny manner, he went on to caption the video with a hilarious quote, ”I done born oo #roronation #roroteam #roronation #roroteam help me thank God oooo.”

Congratulations to Akpororo and his wife as they celebrate the arrival of their new bundles of joy. Akpororo has joined the list of celebrities who have welcome twins in the last one year.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.