Comedian AY credits success to Mr Ibu - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Comedian AY credits success to Mr Ibu
Daily Trust
Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayo Makun aka AY has credited his success in the entertainment industry to comic actor, John Okafor also known as Mr Ibu. A.Y's debut film `30 Days in Atlanta', made the Guinness Book of World Records in 2017. The …
AY Recognises Mr Ibu For Contributing To Success Story
