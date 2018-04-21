Comedian Teju Babyface welcomes a set of twins with his wife after almost six years of marriage — Nigeria Today

Comedian Teju Babyface welcomes a set of twins with his wife after almost six years of marriage

Teju Babyface welcomes twins

Nigerian veteran comedian and talk show host, Gbadewonuola Olateju Oyelakin better known as Teju Babyface and his lovely wife, Tobi have welcomed a set of twins after nearly 6 years of marriage.

Teju and his beautiful wife, Tobi got married in August 2012. Congrats to them!

Sharing the good news on his Instagram page, Teju shared the photo and wrote:

Please rejoice with us! My wife Oluwatobiloba @tobibanjokooyelakin and I are the very grateful and excited parents of twin Children. It has taken almost 6years but God who neither forgets nor forsakes has given us double for our trouble. I pray that the God whom we serve will remember everyone who seeks Him & give you the desires of your heart. Mother and babies are doing Great! #Grateful #awesomeGod.

