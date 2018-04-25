Coming Soon: Nigerian Creative Arts Exchange Live In Paris — Nigeria Today

Coming Soon: Nigerian Creative Arts Exchange Live In Paris

Set to hold from 18th to 19th May at Le Pavilion Dauphine in Paris, the Nigerian Creative Arts Exchange (NCAE) is a celebration of the best of Nigeria’s cultural diversity in art, cuisine, fashion, film, & music.

Over the two-day period, Nigeria’s creative luminaries will present Nigerian culture in all its beauty showcasing her unique achievements and rich potentials.

This groundbreaking cultural exchange platform is a concept of the Embassy of Nigeria in France and will present a strong experiential means to push the boundaries of traditional economic activities via culture and education as well as promote socio-cultural cooperation between both countries.

Get ready to see your favorite icons and industry leaders as they represent the best of Nigerian culture on the global stage.

Watch this space for all the latest details!

Keep up with the excitement by visiting www.nigeriacreativeartsexchange.com or follow @cre8iveartxchangeng on Instagram & Facebook.

