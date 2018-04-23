Coming XPS notebooks could have niche 3:2-aspect ratio monitors — Nigeria Today

Coming XPS notebooks could have niche 3:2-aspect ratio monitors
Dell’s XPS range of laptops may look a little different next-generation, as Dell is reportedly interested in exploring the potential of less conventional aspect ratios, like 3:2 and more.
The post Coming XPS notebooks could have niche 3:2-aspect ratio monitors appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!