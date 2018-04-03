Commissioner cautions workers against official misconduct in Anambra — Nigeria Today

Commissioner cautions workers against official misconduct in Anambra

Mr Nnamdi Onukwuba, Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Rural Development in Anambra says he has zero tolerance for official misconduct in order to achieve greater productivity in the state.

Onukwuba, who was recently appointed by Gov. Willie Obiano, gave the warning in Awka on Tuesday while addressing workers in the ministry on work attitude.

The commissioner said that getting the right work attitude in workers remained optimal in ensuring effective service delivery to the people.

According to him, civil servants should strive towards changing the negative public perception on their activities because it is believed that they pay less attention to their duties.

He urged the workers to wear a new attitude to work so as to erase the wrong impression of the public service in the minds of the people.

“I will not tolerate late coming and leaving the office before the close of work because I have zero tolerance for official misconduct,’’ he warned.

The commissioner urged the workers to follow due process in executing their duties in order to move the state forward.

Onukwuba charged them to be ready to take responsibility for all their actions pointing out that all revenue windows must be opened to ensure that maximum revenue was generated.

The commissioner pledged to place priority on staff welfare and promised to work towards scheduling the staff of parastatals under the ministry in line with the civil service scheme.

He said that his office would run an open door policy and urged the public to lodge any complaint against its workers to his office and assured them of fair treatment of any report brought to the office.

NAN

