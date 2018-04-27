Commissioner suspended for posting photos on Facebook - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Commissioner suspended for posting photos on Facebook – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Commissioner suspended for posting photos on Facebook
The Punch
Governor Ferdinand Waititu has suspended one of his commissioners for spending too much time posting photos on Facebook and on Whatsapp. The Kenyan governor said he took the action after it emerged that commissioner for Water, John Mugwe, was bragging …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!