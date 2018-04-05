Committee begins review of 120 safety recommendations, implementation by airlines, others - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Committee begins review of 120 safety recommendations, implementation by airlines, others – Guardian (blog)
Committee begins review of 120 safety recommendations, implementation by airlines, others
An aviation special committee yesterday began reviewing 120 safety recommendations and their implementation by airlines, regulators and aircraft manufacturers among others. The 10-man committee, drawn from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA …
