Committee denies alleged row with Rohr over Eagles’ list  — Nigeria Today

Committee denies alleged row with Rohr over Eagles’ list

‘Fly Me to Russia’ gets Innoson Motors support

Former Super Eagles Midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju has revealed that the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) Technical Committee does not have any problem with Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr over his choice of players for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Adepoju also dismissed as false the committee’s alleged order on the coach to submit his World Cup squad list following the Super Eagles’ 0-2 defeat by Serbia in an international friendly last week.

The former Super Eagles’ star revealed that the committee has not met since its inauguration in January and therefore could not have agreed to query Rohr in any form.

Adepoju described the Super Eagles’ defeat by Serbia as a wake up call, which would spur the team to work harder to reach the desired level before the World Cup, adding that the technical committee was keeping tabs on Nigeria’s World Cup preparations.

“I believe the defeat by Serbia will make the coaches and players intensify their preparations for the World Cup. The Eagles will excel in Russia because of the quality of players in the team,” he said.

Meanwhile, Innoson Motors has agreed to support the ‘Fly Me to Russia’ committee set up by the Ministry of Sports tom source for funds for the national team.

Owner of Innoson Motors, Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma at the weekend assured the committee that he would make cash donations to it after the Easter holidays, while commending the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung for leading the team to his office in Nnewi.

“I have never seen a minster that will make himself available for this kind of visit. It shows that the Minster of Sports has the drive to see that his ministry doesn’t fail. I am sure if we have many like him Nigeria will be a better place for all,” Chukwuma added.He also wished the Eagles well as they continued their preparation for the Mundial. “I think we have a bunch of players who are talented and ready to do Nigeria proud. The coach, Gernot Rohr has also shown that he has the wherewithal to do well with the team in Russia.

I will definitely support them as we hope they can do us proud.” Dalung commended Chukwuma for his kind gesture and called on other well-meaning Nigerians, corporate, organisations and states’ government to help the committee raise funds for the Super Eagles.

Also speaking during the visit, President of Para Powerlifting Nigeria, Queen Uboh Idris, who is also head of the committee, affirmed that it was working with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on the project.

Other members of the committee are former internationals, Samson Siasia, Augustine Eguavoen and Waidi Akanni. Also in the committee are Uche Okowa and James Adel, who is the Special Assistant to the Commissioner of Sports in Delta State.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

