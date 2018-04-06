 Common Entrance: FG laments over 28 registered Zamfara students - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Common Entrance: FG laments over 28 registered Zamfara students – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


TV360

Common Entrance: FG laments over 28 registered Zamfara students
Daily Trust
Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has said the Federal Government is worried about the low number of candidates seeking admission into its 104 colleges across the country. In a statement released by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Mrs
FG: Only 173 pupils registered for common entrance exam in three northern statesTheCable
5 ways mock tests can help you score much better in your examsIndia Today
Only 28 candidates registered for common entrance exam in Zamfara – Adamu AdamuNAIJA.NG
The Punch
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.