Common Entrance: FG laments over 28 registered Zamfara students - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Common Entrance: FG laments over 28 registered Zamfara students – Daily Trust
|
TV360
|
Common Entrance: FG laments over 28 registered Zamfara students
Daily Trust
Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has said the Federal Government is worried about the low number of candidates seeking admission into its 104 colleges across the country. In a statement released by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Mrs …
FG: Only 173 pupils registered for common entrance exam in three northern states
5 ways mock tests can help you score much better in your exams
Only 28 candidates registered for common entrance exam in Zamfara – Adamu Adamu
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!