 Commonwealth Games: 2 Coaches & 1 Athlete disappear from Games Village — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Commonwealth Games: 2 Coaches & 1 Athlete disappear from Games Village

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Commonwealth Games: 2 Coaches & 1 Athlete disappear from Games Village - BellaNaija

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 14: Patience Okon George, Glory Onome Nathaniel, Praise Idamadudu and Yinka Ajayi of Nigeria celebrate winning silver in the Women’s 4×400 metres relay final during athletics on day 10 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 14, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

2 coaches and 1 athlete with the delegation that represented Nigeria at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games have disappeared, The Guardian reports.

Mohammed Yahaya, the president of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation revealed this in a telephone interview.

Yahaya described the disappearance as a “big embarrassment.”

One of the coaches was a head coach with the weightlifting team, he said, and should have served as an example for all the athletes under him.

The other coach worked with the athletes in the special sports, while the athlete missing was a 200m specialist.

Yahaya said:

This is very embarrassing to us because as a head coach, I expected him to act like father to the athletes. But our head coach disappeared into the thin air even before the Games were concluded.

The post Commonwealth Games: 2 Coaches & 1 Athlete disappear from Games Village appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.