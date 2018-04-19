Commonwealth Games: 2 Coaches & 1 Athlete disappear from Games Village — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: 2 Coaches & 1 Athlete disappear from Games Village

2 coaches and 1 athlete with the delegation that represented Nigeria at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games have disappeared, The Guardian reports.

Mohammed Yahaya, the president of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation revealed this in a telephone interview.

Yahaya described the disappearance as a “big embarrassment.”

One of the coaches was a head coach with the weightlifting team, he said, and should have served as an example for all the athletes under him.

The other coach worked with the athletes in the special sports, while the athlete missing was a 200m specialist.

Yahaya said:

This is very embarrassing to us because as a head coach, I expected him to act like father to the athletes. But our head coach disappeared into the thin air even before the Games were concluded.

