 Commonwealth Games 2018: Galadima claims 8th gold for Nigeria - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Commonwealth Games 2018: Galadima claims 8th gold for Nigeria – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Commonwealth Games 2018: Galadima claims 8th gold for Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigeria's Suwaibidu Galadima on Friday won gold in the men's T47 100m at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. T47 is a disability sports classification for athletes with disability, primarily for competitors with a wrist or below amputation
Gold Coast 2018 : Para athlete Galadima wins gold in T47 100mVanguard
[BREAKING] Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria's Galadima claims athletics goldThe Punch
Gold Coast 2018: Agboegbulem Loses In Women's Boxing Semis, Wins BronzeComplete Sports Nigeria
TheCable –Daily Trust –International Paralympic Committee –Concise News
all 19 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.