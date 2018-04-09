Commonwealth Games 2018: Simbine stuns Blake to win 100m gold - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games 2018: Simbine stuns Blake to win 100m gold – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Commonwealth Games 2018: Simbine stuns Blake to win 100m gold
Vanguard
Akani Simbine grabbed the spotlight and stunned Jamaica's Yohan Blake in the men's 100 metres final at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as athletics began a new era without Usain Bolt. South Africa's Henricho Bruintjies (silver) and South Africa's …
Simbine beats Yohan Blake in men's 100m final as Ahye takes women's title
Akani Simbine stakes claim as Usain Bolt's successor by beating Yohan Blake to 100m gold
Games-Simbine upsets stumbling Blake to win 100 meters gold
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!