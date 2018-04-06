 Gold Coast 2018 -New Zealand maul D'Tigers 110-65 in opener - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gold Coast 2018 -New Zealand maul D’Tigers 110-65 in opener – The Punch

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Punch

Gold Coast 2018 -New Zealand maul D'Tigers 110-65 in opener
The Punch
Nigeria's D'Tigers started their campaign at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia on a disastrous note with a 110-65 defeat to New Zealand in their opening match of Group A. The coach Alex Nwora side play Canada in their second match
2018 COMMONWEALTH GAMES: D'Tigers Hope to Bounce Back againstTHISDAY Newspapers
Commonwealth Games: D'Tigers Coach Admits New Zealand Stronger, More ExperiencedComplete Sports Nigeria
Commonwealth Games: D'Tigers suffer shock defeat to N/ZealandThe Nation Newspaper
Pulse Nigeria –Hotsports TV (blog) –Ripples Nigeria –Nigeria Today
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.