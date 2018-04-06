Gold Coast 2018 -New Zealand maul D'Tigers 110-65 in opener - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast 2018 -New Zealand maul D’Tigers 110-65 in opener – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Gold Coast 2018 -New Zealand maul D'Tigers 110-65 in opener
The Punch
Nigeria's D'Tigers started their campaign at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia on a disastrous note with a 110-65 defeat to New Zealand in their opening match of Group A. The coach Alex Nwora side play Canada in their second match …
