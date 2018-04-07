 Commonwealth Games: D'Tigers lose 67-82 to Canada - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Commonwealth Games: D’Tigers lose 67-82 to Canada – Vanguard

Commonwealth Games: D'Tigers lose 67-82 to Canada
Abuja – The Canadian national basketball team on Saturday defeated the Nigerian national male basketball team, D'Tigers, 82-67 points at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. 8 Michael James Efevberha (NGR) – Mali v Nigeria, 2019
