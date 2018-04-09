Commonwealth Games: D’Tigers Lose Third Straight Game Vs Australia — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: D’Tigers Lose Third Straight Game Vs Australia

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria’s D’Tigers lost their final group game 97-55 to Australia in men’s preliminary round pool A in the basketball event of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, on Monday reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The former FIBA African champions lost all four quarters 23-17, 25-10, 28-14 and 21-14.

They had earlier lost to Canada and New Zealand in the men’s preliminary round pool A.

Ike Diogu was the standout performer for the team as he recorded 19 points and six rebounds while Godsgift Achiuwa recorded eight points and eight rebounds.

