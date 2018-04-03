Commonwealth Games: D’Tigers ready for battle – Dike — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: D’Tigers ready for battle – Dike

D’Tigers shooting guard, Azouma Dike has said that the Nigerian team is set for the Commonwealth Games basketball event, which begins on Thursday in Gold Coast.

The Nigerian team will play its opening Group A game against New Zealand at Cairns on Friday with the hope that a favourable result would propel it to a podium finish at the Games. The Nigerian team also has Australia and Canada to contend with for a place in the next round.

The Alex Nwora-tutored side has a tough task but Dike is sure that they will do well at the Games. “We are getting set for the game against New Zealand. It is will be a very tough game but we are not scared of any team. We might not be as big as the teams in our group as the FIBA ranking suggest but we are good to go.”

When he was reminded that experience matters in basketball, he answered: “Basketball is the same everywhere. We are not scared of the big names because it is a game where anything can happen, so we all have to bring our best performance into all the games.

“We can shock some teams. You can take surprise element away from basketball because small teams have prospered against big teams in competitions. We have what it takes to do well and I believe in my teammates,” Dike added.

The team is captained by Ike Diogu (Henan, China). Others are Uchenna Ireogbu (Stony Brooks, NCAA, USA) Dung Eli Abraham- (Kano Pillars (Nigeria) Azuoma Dike – (Kano Pillars, Nigeria) Olantunji Olalekan Graham- (Unattached, USA) Ofoegbu Uchechi Chima – (Unattached, USA) Musa Usman (Mark Mentors) Abdulwahab Yakubu (Gombe Bulls) Istifanus Sylvanus (Gombe Bulls) Abdul Yahaya (Kano Pillars) Achiuwa Godsgift Onyekachi (Unattached, USA) and Orizu Prince Ifeanyi (Far Eastern University, The Philippines).

