 Commonwealth Games: Ghana's Hor Halutie advances to 100m final - Myjoyonline.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Commonwealth Games: Ghana’s Hor Halutie advances to 100m final – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Commonwealth Games: Ghana's Hor Halutie advances to 100m final
Myjoyonline.com
Ghanaian sprinter, Hor Halutie, has qualified to Monday's women's 100m final at the on-going Commonwealth Games. The 19-year old, who hails from the Upper West Region, crossed the finish line in 11.46 and advances as one of two fastest losers in the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.