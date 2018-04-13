Commonwealth Games: Meet Oluwatobiloba Amusan, the first Nigerian to ever win gold in 100m sprint hurdles — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: Meet Oluwatobiloba Amusan, the first Nigerian to ever win gold in 100m sprint hurdles

Oluwatobiloba Amusan has won Nigeria’s 8th gold medal on Friday in the women’s 2018 Commonwealth Games Athletics 100m. Amusan makes history as the first Nigerian to ever win a 100m sprint hurdles at the Commonwealth Games – ahead of Jamaica’s Danielle Williams and Yanique Thomas.

The 21-year- made April 13th, a memorable day for Nigeria after clutching gold in the women’s 100m hurdles in a time of 12.68 at the Commonwealth Games in 12.68s, just 0.03s shy of the Games record set by Jamaica’s Brigitte Foster-Hylton in 2006.

The post Commonwealth Games: Meet Oluwatobiloba Amusan, the first Nigerian to ever win gold in 100m sprint hurdles appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

