 Commonwealth Games: Nigeria sets world record - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Commonwealth Games: Nigeria sets world record – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Commonwealth Games: Nigeria sets world record
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian trio of Roland Ezuruike, Esther Oyema and Ndidi Nwosu on Tuesday won gold medals in the para-powerlifting events at the ongoing Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. No country had ever achieved such feat in the history of the game
Commonwealth Games: Onyema, Ezuruike win gold for Team NigeriaThe Eagle Online
C'Wealth Games 2018: Nigeria win three gold in Powerlifting, set world recordThe Punch
Nigeria win more medals from weightlifting in Commonwealth GamesPulse Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria –Naija News –International Paralympic Committee –TheCable
all 17 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.