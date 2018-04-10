 Commonwealth Games: Nigeria wins 3 Gold Medals in Powerlifting | #GC2018 — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Australia, News | 0 comments

Team Nigeria is on a row in powerlifting in the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. The team won 3 gold and 2 silver medals in the sport, shooting Nigeria to number 10 on the medals table. According to Complete Sports, Roland Ezuruike lifted 224.3kg in the men’s para powerlifting lightweight event to clinch the […]

