 Commonwealth Games: Nigeria's Agboegbulem Outclasses Tonga's Huni, Reaches Q/Finals - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today
Commonwealth Games: Nigeria's Agboegbulem Outclasses Tonga's Huni, Reaches Q/Finals

Nigeria's Milicent Agboegbulem produced a dominant display as she saw off Tonga's Salote Huni in a round of 16 bout in the women's middleweight boxing category (75kg) at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. It

