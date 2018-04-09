 Commonwealth Games: Nigeria's Enekwechi wins silver in shot put - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Commonwealth Games: Nigeria’s Enekwechi wins silver in shot put – TheCable

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


TheCable

Commonwealth Games: Nigeria's Enekwechi wins silver in shot put
TheCable
Enekwechi won silver in the final of the shot put event. His 21.14m throw is his personal best. New Zealand's Tomas Walsh won gold, setting a new Commonwealth Games record of 21.41m while Tim Nedow of Canada came third with a season best throw of 20
Enekwechi wins Nigeria's 2nd medal at 2018 Commonwealth GamesPulse Nigeria
Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria's Enekwechi wins shot put silverThe Eagle Online
Gold Coast 2018: Enekwechi claims silver in shot putP.M. News

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.