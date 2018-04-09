Commonwealth Games: Nigeria's Enekwechi wins silver in shot put - TheCable — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: Nigeria’s Enekwechi wins silver in shot put – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Commonwealth Games: Nigeria's Enekwechi wins silver in shot put
TheCable
Enekwechi won silver in the final of the shot put event. His 21.14m throw is his personal best. New Zealand's Tomas Walsh won gold, setting a new Commonwealth Games record of 21.41m while Tim Nedow of Canada came third with a season best throw of 20 …
Enekwechi wins Nigeria's 2nd medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games
Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria's Enekwechi wins shot put silver
Gold Coast 2018: Enekwechi claims silver in shot put
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!