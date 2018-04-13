Commonwealth Games: Nigeria’s Suwaibidu Galadima clinches Gold in Men’s T47 100m — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: Nigeria’s Suwaibidu Galadima clinches Gold in Men’s T47 100m
Suwaibidu Galadima, a Nigerian athlete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games has clinched another gold medal at the games, winning the men’s T47 100m. Galadima ran a time of 11.04 seconds in the race for athletes with disabilities, primarily for competitors with a wrist or below amputation, Complete Sports reports. Congratulations! Photo Credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
