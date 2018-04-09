 Commonwealth Games: Nigeria's table tennis team beat England to qualify for final - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Commonwealth Games: Nigeria’s table tennis team beat England to qualify for final – TheCable

Commonwealth Games: Nigeria's table tennis team beat England to qualify for final
Nigeria has qualified for the final of the table tennis event at the Commonwealth Games in Australia. The country's male representatives defeated England 3-2 in the semi-final. With the team leading 2-1, Olajide Ojo lost to Liam Pitchford in the fourth
Nigeria Reach Table Tennis Final At C'Wealth GamesConcise News
Nigeria beat England 3-2 to reach table tennis final at the ongoing Commonwealth gamesNAIJA.NG

