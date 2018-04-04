Commonwealth Games: Printing gaffe has England as part of Africa — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: Printing gaffe has England as part of Africa
England have been listed as an African nation with capital in Banjul in the official programme for the Commonwealth Games’ opening ceremony, leaving the local organisers red-faced. The A$10 (£5.5) programme is being sold at newsagents and merchandise tents around the balmy Queensland resort.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!