Commonwealth2018: Team Nigeria bags Silver in Table Tennis & Shot Put — Nigeria Today

#Commonwealth2018: Team Nigeria bags Silver in Table Tennis & Shot Put

Nigeria has won two silver medals at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Australia. The men’s table tennis team, Bode Abiodun, Segun Toriola and Olajide Omotayo, with Aruna Quadri on the bench, lost to India’s Achanta Sharath, Sathiyan Gnanasetkaran and Harmeet Desai, Guardian reports. The Nigerians lost 3-0, with Sharath first defeating Abiodun 4-11, 5-11, 11-4 […]

