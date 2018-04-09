 #Commonwealth2018: Team Nigeria bags Silver in Table Tennis & Shot Put — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#Commonwealth2018: Team Nigeria bags Silver in Table Tennis & Shot Put

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Australia, News | 0 comments

Nigeria has won two silver medals at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Australia. The men’s table tennis team, Bode Abiodun, Segun Toriola and Olajide Omotayo, with Aruna Quadri on the bench, lost to India’s Achanta Sharath, Sathiyan Gnanasetkaran and Harmeet Desai, Guardian reports. The Nigerians lost 3-0, with Sharath first defeating Abiodun 4-11, 5-11, 11-4 […]

The post #Commonwealth2018: Team Nigeria bags Silver in Table Tennis & Shot Put appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.