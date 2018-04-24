Commuters stranded on Mai Mahiu-Narok road after it was cut-off yet again - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Commuters stranded on Mai Mahiu-Narok road after it was cut-off yet again – The Standard
The Standard
Commuters stranded on Mai Mahiu-Narok road after it was cut-off yet again
Transport along the Mai Mahiu-Narok highway was paralysed for over 20 hours after sections of it were washed away by floods and covered by mud. During the incident that started on Monday evening, tens of motorists were left stranded on sections of the …
Heavy rains leave massive trail of destruction
Kenya: Motorists Urged to Avoid Mai Mahiu-Narok Road Due to Rains
