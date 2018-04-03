 ‘Computer On Blackboard’ Teacher Gets Brand New Computer Lab From Microsoft — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Computer On Blackboard’ Teacher Gets Brand New Computer Lab From Microsoft

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Richard Akoto Appiah who has a talent for teaching his students, managed to educate them on the Microsoft word interface using only chalk and a blackboard. The tech giant, Microsoft, noticing his efforts has equipped Akoto’s ICT class with brand new computers. The Ghanaian ICT teacher who drew the Microsoft Word interface on a blackboard, […]

The post ‘Computer On Blackboard’ Teacher Gets Brand New Computer Lab From Microsoft appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.