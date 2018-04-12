Con lady targeting male MCAs in Kisumu - Hivisasa — Nigeria Today

Con lady targeting male MCAs in Kisumu – Hivisasa
Legislators at the Kisumu County Assembly have raised concern that there is a con-woman out on a mission to swindle money from them. The members of the local legislative house claim that the woman is camouflaging under the title of the County Director …
