 Conduct public finance on Islamic teachings, clerics task officials - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Conduct public finance on Islamic teachings, clerics task officials – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in World | 0 comments


New Telegraph Newspaper

Conduct public finance on Islamic teachings, clerics task officials
New Telegraph Newspaper
An Islamic cleric and professor of Arabic and Islamic studies at Ekiti state University, Ado Ekiti, Imam Musa Adeshina Abdulraheem, has also admonished incoming administration to conduct public finance in line with Islamic teachings of fiscal prudence
Guest Commentary: Some balance neededThe San Diego Union-Tribune
On Islam, Catholics can't have a sixties mindset anymoreLifesite
Muslims Inadvertently Call for Ban on IslamPJ Media

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.