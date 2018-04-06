Confederation Cup: Enyimba aim to outwit Bidvest Wits — Nigeria Today

Confederation Cup: Enyimba aim to outwit Bidvest Wits

Former African Champions, Enyimba of Aba are aiming to beat Bidvest Wits, when they clash in today’s CAF Confederation Cup first leg in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Enyimba striker, Oluwadamilare Ojo said Enyimba will bank on their experience to shock Bidvest in front of their fans.

“Nigerian teams always have an edge over South African teams even at the national team level,” began 24-year-old Ojo who incidentally scored with a rocket-like shot in Enyimba 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the mini-league stage of the 2016 CAF Champions League.

“Though South Africans usually play tactically, we play physical game and that is the key if we are going to overcome Bidvest. I recognised the fact that they are called Clever Boys but we are also called the Elephants and you know what elephants do; we can certainly crush Bidvest,” noted Ojo.

“It’s true Enyimba has not won the CAF Confederation Cup but we are determined more than ever and I believe with the calibre of players in our team we can go all the way.

“With all modesty, I think Enyimba has the best collection of experienced players in the NPFL( Nigeria Professional Football League) and that’s why it would be hard for me to pick one player as the joker against Bidvest.

game to Bidvest,” Ojo stated.

The post Confederation Cup: Enyimba aim to outwit Bidvest Wits appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

