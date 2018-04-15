Confusion as Osun govt transfers journalists to classroom — Nigeria Today

Confusion as Osun govt transfers journalists to classroom
There is a palpable confusion and tension among journalists in Osun State, as two leading members of the profession were last week transferred from the newsroom to the classroom. The duo, Mr Adeyemi Aboderin, and Mrs Tunrayo Ayegbayo were both employees of Osun State Broadcasting Corporation in Ibokun and Osogbo stations respectively before the transfer. […]
Confusion as Osun govt transfers journalists to classroom
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!